Swiss National Bank Buys 15,900 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $6,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,434 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 363,622 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $15,865,000 after purchasing an additional 104,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,279 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FL stock opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average of $30.92. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $60.81.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.55.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

