Swiss National Bank Buys 8,600 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $6,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GKOS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at about $477,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Stock Performance

Glaukos stock opened at $49.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.38. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.94 and its 200 day moving average is $50.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.38.

In other Glaukos news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $178,219.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,438.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Glaukos

Get Rating

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

See Also

