Swiss National Bank Has $6.34 Million Stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 272,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Upwork were worth $6,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Upwork by 112.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,472,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Upwork by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 21,394 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Upwork by 23.2% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 959,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,308,000 after buying an additional 180,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Upwork by 43.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 30,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Upwork

In other news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $75,606.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at $346,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 3,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $78,153.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,210 shares in the company, valued at $786,552.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $75,606.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at $346,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,811 shares of company stock worth $1,028,773. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Upwork Price Performance

UPWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.93.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 1.49. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $61.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.01.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.78 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 31.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Upwork

(Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Further Reading

