Swiss National Bank Has $6.37 Million Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $6,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AJRD. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth $55,105,000. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 548,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,658,000 after acquiring an additional 444,759 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,396,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,286,000 after purchasing an additional 382,237 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth $13,258,000. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 59.5% during the first quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 887,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,937,000 after purchasing an additional 331,343 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aerojet Rocketdyne

In other Aerojet Rocketdyne news, CEO Eileen P. Drake sold 39,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,651,977.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,902,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Price Performance

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.46. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.47 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.27). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The company had revenue of $528.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

