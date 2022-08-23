Swiss National Bank Has $6.42 Million Stock Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $6,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Commvault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Commvault Systems to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

CVLT stock opened at $57.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 114.02, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.39 and a 200-day moving average of $62.16. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.87 and a 12-month high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.21 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Commvault Systems news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $106,883.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,604.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 17,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $1,117,345.46. Following the sale, the executive now owns 79,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,601.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $106,883.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,604.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

