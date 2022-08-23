Swiss National Bank Has $6.53 Million Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $6,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 11,283 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,964,346.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,964,346.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Leah Jones sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $69,205.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,820.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 220,423 shares of company stock worth $3,772,033. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.66. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

