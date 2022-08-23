Swiss National Bank Has $6.70 Million Stock Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $6,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,814,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,610,000 after buying an additional 635,782 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,729,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,104,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,739,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,045,000 after purchasing an additional 158,469 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 26.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,432,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,250,000 after purchasing an additional 297,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,238,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,343,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $29.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $35.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.81.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PDCO. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $144,909.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,748.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $144,909.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,748.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $301,124.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,186.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Further Reading

