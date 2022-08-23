Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Viasat were worth $6,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Pacific Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Viasat during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viasat during the first quarter worth about $232,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Viasat Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of VSAT opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Viasat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $68.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.95 and a beta of 1.24.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Viasat from $49.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Viasat from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.
Viasat Company Profile
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
