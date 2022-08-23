Swiss National Bank Increases Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $6,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AUB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $34.36 on Tuesday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $42.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.93 and a 200-day moving average of $35.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Insider Activity at Atlantic Union Bankshares

In related news, Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,579.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.