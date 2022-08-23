Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $6,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 1,657.1% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $75,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

NASDAQ BYND opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.80. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $124.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average of $37.23.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.08 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 400.17% and a negative net margin of 71.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on BYND shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $29.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Beyond Meat from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.35.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Featured Stories

