Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $6,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Nextech Invest AG purchased a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at $23,595,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 522,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,902,000 after purchasing an additional 176,712 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth about $13,451,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 503,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,365,000 after purchasing an additional 112,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 567,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,616,000 after purchasing an additional 104,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARVN. Wedbush lowered Arvinas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Arvinas from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $116.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Europe reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.47.

Arvinas Stock Down 1.5 %

Arvinas stock opened at $44.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.43. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 2.00. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.90 and a 52-week high of $98.67.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $31.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 255.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. The company’s revenue was up 469.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arvinas

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total transaction of $86,789.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,544.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

Further Reading

