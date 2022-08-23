Swiss National Bank Purchases 17,800 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 237,200 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $6,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tripadvisor by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,344 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Tripadvisor by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,771 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Tripadvisor by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 72,666 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

TRIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average of $23.69.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

