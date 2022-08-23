Swiss National Bank Purchases 6,400 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $6,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 758.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on BCC shares. Benchmark cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $70.03 on Tuesday. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $51.30 and a 52-week high of $85.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.31 and a 200-day moving average of $72.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 20.06 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 2.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boise Cascade

In other Boise Cascade news, CFO Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total transaction of $219,292.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,154.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

