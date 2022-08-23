Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $6,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,048.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 300.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $106.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.31. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.87 and a 52 week high of $149.88. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 90.75%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.