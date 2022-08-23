Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Albany International were worth $6,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Albany International in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albany International in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Albany International in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $91.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.29. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $74.76 and a twelve month high of $97.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.26. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Albany International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Albany International Profile

(Get Rating)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.