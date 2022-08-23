Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias Sells 400 Shares

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS opened at $358.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $334.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.87. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $391.17.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Synopsys

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.73.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.