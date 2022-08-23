Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Stock Position Lowered by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,219 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,753 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth $260,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth $201,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 959,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNV. Raymond James cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synovus Financial to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $34.15 and a one year high of $54.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $522.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.39%.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

