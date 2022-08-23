Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 21.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $656,506.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,457 shares in the company, valued at $159,754.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TNDM opened at $47.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.02 and a 52-week high of $155.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.55. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.55 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TNDM. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.36.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

