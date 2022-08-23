Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Stock Position Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,913 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 12,866 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $12,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPR opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.49. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to reacquire up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry to $49.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

