Tcwp LLC Acquires New Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 728 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $114.24 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $101.88 and a one year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

