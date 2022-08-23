Tcwp LLC Acquires Shares of 2,430 Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,430 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LUMN. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 471,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 41,771 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 14,863 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 355.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 358,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 279,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LUMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Lumen Technologies Trading Down 3.2 %

Lumen Technologies Announces Dividend

LUMN stock opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.