Tcwp LLC Buys Shares of 318 iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA)

Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EUSA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 82,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 37,534 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the 4th quarter worth $918,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the 4th quarter worth $164,000.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA EUSA opened at $77.18 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $91.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.39.

About iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

