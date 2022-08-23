Tcwp LLC Invests $26,000 in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordstrom

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $328,791.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nordstrom Trading Down 5.0 %

Several brokerages recently commented on JWN. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.59.

NYSE:JWN opened at $22.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.39. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $38.14.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.93%.

Nordstrom Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.