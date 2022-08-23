Tcwp LLC Invests $26,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $888,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $37,576,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $98.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.84. The company has a market capitalization of $152.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.