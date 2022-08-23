Tcwp LLC Invests $27,000 in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 1,673.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Compass Minerals International

In related news, Director Joseph E. Reece purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $167,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph E. Reece purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $167,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield purchased 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.48 per share, with a total value of $49,848.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,056.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,780 shares of company stock worth $303,533 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Compass Minerals International Trading Down 2.7 %

CMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, CL King decreased their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.83.

Shares of CMP stock opened at $41.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average of $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.53. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $75.44.

About Compass Minerals International

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Featured Stories

