Tcwp LLC Invests $27,000 in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 296.6% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SDG opened at $80.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.07. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a twelve month low of $76.60 and a twelve month high of $100.88.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.741 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

