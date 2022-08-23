Tcwp LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSB. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 42,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 81,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter.
iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ SUSB opened at $24.13 on Tuesday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.73 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.42.
iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio
- Should You Buy These Copper Stocks Ahead Of Monster Demand?
- Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather a Stormy Recession
- Bed Bath & Beyond Meat: Is BYND the Next Big Short Squeeze?
- Denbury Rises On Rumor Of A Sale, But Lags Other Energy Names
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.