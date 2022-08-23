Tcwp LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSB. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 42,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 81,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SUSB opened at $24.13 on Tuesday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.73 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.42.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.