Tcwp LLC Makes New Investment in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 89 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,106,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,586,696,000 after acquiring an additional 320,332 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 793.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,771,000 after acquiring an additional 171,659 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,346,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 130,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,626,000 after acquiring an additional 62,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.13.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ODFL opened at $291.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.21. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.13%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

