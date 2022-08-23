Tcwp LLC Makes New Investment in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,595 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 11,824,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $196,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,276 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,122,158 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,886,000 after acquiring an additional 650,874 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,600,841 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $59,846,000 after buying an additional 621,339 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,127,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 274.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 573,973 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after buying an additional 420,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

NASDAQ VOD opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.13. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $19.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vodafone Group Public Profile

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VOD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.17.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

