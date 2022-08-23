Tcwp LLC Makes New Investment in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,595 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 11,824,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $196,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,276 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,122,158 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,886,000 after acquiring an additional 650,874 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,600,841 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $59,846,000 after buying an additional 621,339 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,127,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 274.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 573,973 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after buying an additional 420,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.
Vodafone Group Public Price Performance
NASDAQ VOD opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.13. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $19.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Vodafone Group Public Profile
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vodafone Group Public (VOD)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio
- Should You Buy These Copper Stocks Ahead Of Monster Demand?
- Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather a Stormy Recession
- Bed Bath & Beyond Meat: Is BYND the Next Big Short Squeeze?
- Denbury Rises On Rumor Of A Sale, But Lags Other Energy Names
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.