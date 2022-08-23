Tcwp LLC Purchases New Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,493,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,455,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,183 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,503,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,814,000 after purchasing an additional 642,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 406.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 643,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,895,000 after purchasing an additional 516,690 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 544.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 525,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,237,000 after acquiring an additional 443,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:SLF opened at $46.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.03. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $58.49. The stock has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.539 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.14.

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.