Tcwp LLC Purchases New Shares in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Assurant by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Assurant by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Assurant by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Assurant by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Assurant by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant Stock Down 4.1 %

NYSE:AIZ opened at $164.84 on Tuesday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.18 and a 12-month high of $194.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.90.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Assurant had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on AIZ shares. StockNews.com lowered Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

