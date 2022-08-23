Tcwp LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,895 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $1,501,665,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,206,521,000 after purchasing an additional 754,483 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,600,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,299,000 after purchasing an additional 647,007 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,984,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,923,000 after purchasing an additional 73,304 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Properties Stock Down 3.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.54.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $83.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.46 and a twelve month high of $133.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

