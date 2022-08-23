Tcwp LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 478.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 781.1% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of VAW opened at $171.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $152.74 and a 52 week high of $201.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.61.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.