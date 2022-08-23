Tcwp LLC Takes Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 195 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $121.71 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.36.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CHKP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

