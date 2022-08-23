Tcwp LLC Takes Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.22 per share, for a total transaction of $94,220.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 212,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,659.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IIPR shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Compass Point lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.60.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $95.70 on Tuesday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $88.38 and a one year high of $288.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.60 and a 200-day moving average of $144.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 55.21 and a current ratio of 55.21.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.80%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

See Also

