Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 276 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Helios Technologies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Helios Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 716.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after buying an additional 59,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies Price Performance

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $62.61 on Tuesday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.17 and a 1-year high of $114.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.16 and its 200 day moving average is $70.14. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $241.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLIO shares. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Helios Technologies from $95.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Helios Technologies from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.