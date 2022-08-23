Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 492 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ingevity were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,211,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,841,000 after purchasing an additional 11,736 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 1,315.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 814,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,395,000 after purchasing an additional 756,903 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 732,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,066,000 after purchasing an additional 33,347 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 701,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,265,000 after purchasing an additional 32,589 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 660,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,339,000 after purchasing an additional 21,081 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingevity Stock Down 1.9 %

Ingevity stock opened at $71.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $83.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.95 and its 200 day moving average is $65.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ingevity Profile

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NGVT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

