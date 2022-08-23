Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Select Medical were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEM. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Select Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Select Medical by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Select Medical to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Select Medical to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

SEM stock opened at $26.66 on Tuesday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.71.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). Select Medical had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

