Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Frontdoor were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in Frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Frontdoor by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter.

Frontdoor Stock Down 4.1 %

Frontdoor stock opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $487.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.55 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 1,072.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTDR. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial cut Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Frontdoor from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Frontdoor

In related news, Director Anna C. Catalano acquired 4,000 shares of Frontdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $514,875. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Frontdoor

(Get Rating)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

