Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 38.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 103.9% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KTOS. Truist Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $101,990.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 351,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,989.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $101,990.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 351,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,989.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,143,262.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,000 shares of company stock worth $761,530 over the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KTOS stock opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -70.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average is $16.15. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $25.12.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

