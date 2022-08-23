Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 90 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NewMarket were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 17.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 70.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 17.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 2.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 131,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NEU opened at $297.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.36. NewMarket Co. has a 1-year low of $285.60 and a 1-year high of $378.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 44.82%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

