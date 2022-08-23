Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,227 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Foot Locker were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 123.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 948.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 378.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.92. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $60.81.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America raised Foot Locker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Foot Locker from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.55.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

