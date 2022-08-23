Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Meritor were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 6,666.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Meritor in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Meritor stock opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. Meritor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck, and Aftermarket and Industrial. The company offers axles, including front steer and rear drive axles for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles; heavy-duty trailer axles; suspension modules and brake products comprising drum and disc brakes; universal joints and driveline components; trailer air suspension systems and products; transfer cases and drivelines; and advanced suspension modules for use in light-, medium- and heavy-duty military tactical wheeled vehicles.

