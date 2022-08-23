Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $519,000 Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

FOCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $40.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.29. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.88 and a 1-year high of $69.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.31.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $539.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.87 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 26.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

