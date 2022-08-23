Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $528,000 Position in Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bottomline Technologies were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $84,705,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,181,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,705,000 after purchasing an additional 297,330 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,062,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,016,000 after buying an additional 81,919 shares in the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 583.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 925,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,235,000 after buying an additional 789,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 422.9% during the first quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 656,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,213,000 after buying an additional 530,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

EPAY stock opened at $56.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.83. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $56.99.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bottomline Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

