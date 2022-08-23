Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $543,000 Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Forward Air were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Forward Air by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Forward Air by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 54,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Forward Air by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FWRD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Forward Air from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Forward Air in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.83.

Forward Air Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $105.75 on Tuesday. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $80.56 and a 12 month high of $125.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.56 and a 200-day moving average of $96.90.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.02. Forward Air had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $515.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Forward Air’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Stories

