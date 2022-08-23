Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $558,000 Stock Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 214.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BellRing Brands by 1,839.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRBR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

BRBR opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average of $24.58. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.67 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

