Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $567,000 Stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Arcosa were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Arcosa by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth $3,429,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 492.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 193.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,500 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $554,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,949.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arcosa news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $554,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,949.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $131,427.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,908.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACA shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Arcosa to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of ACA stock opened at $62.42 on Tuesday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $65.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.38. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 5.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

