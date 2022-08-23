Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Albany International were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the first quarter worth $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the first quarter worth $185,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the first quarter worth $236,000. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIN stock opened at $91.84 on Tuesday. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $74.76 and a 52 week high of $97.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.29.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.26. Albany International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Albany International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

