Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,158 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,467,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,767,000 after buying an additional 3,488,947 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,311,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,544,000 after buying an additional 242,824 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,427,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,229,000 after buying an additional 469,894 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,097,000 after buying an additional 1,033,924 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,651,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,471,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares during the period.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.66. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $23.25.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,964,346.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,964,346.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Black sold 75,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $1,299,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,455,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,216,553.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,423 shares of company stock worth $3,772,033. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.